Monday through midweek storms and cooling make for a great weekend ahead

Showers and storms are going to stick with us into the afternoon bringing some impressive rainfall amounts upwards of 1.5″ in most areas. The threat of severe weather is low; however, we could see some isolated stronger storms in places with the chance for some gusty winds and hail, but we don’t expect anything major at this time short of a lot of rain. The rain moves out this afternoon and into tonight with lows in the mid-50s.
We’ll dry out with partial sunshine and warmer temps tomorrow around 78. Another cold front approaches by Wednesday with yet another chance of storms. Some of those could be severe. Right now the National Weather Service Storm Prediction Center has us at a slight risk of severe storms, so we’ll be watching things closely going into the midweek.
Thursday sees a slight chance for a shower and much cooler near 56. We’ll start out Friday morning around 37 and warm up into the upper 50s with plenty of sunshine ahead of another cool night Friday night.
The weekend ahead is looking FANTASTIC! If you have outdoor plans, ballgames, etc., the weekend is looking great for all of that! Plenty of sunshine and warm both days. Highs will reach the mid-60s by Saturday afternoon and back into the mid-70s by Sunday!