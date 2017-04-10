Register now for the 2017 Miss National Cornbread Pageant

The 21st Annual National Cornbread Festival gets underway in South Pittbsburg very soon, and one important question remains…
Who will be the next queen?
The Festival is proud to present this pageant that identifies the new Cornbread Queen. This is a prestigious award in our community as the Queen will represent the festival throughout the coming year during local events like the annual Christmas parade and participating in National Cornbread Festival activities. This year’s Miss National Cornbread Queen will receive a $300 cash prize. There is also a cash prize for the winner of each age group.
So ladies don’t miss out! There is still time to register for the Miss National Cornbread Pageant at the NCF Headquarters on 221 S. Cedar Ave. in South Pittsburg, TN on the following date:
Saturday, April 15th — 10am – 12pm
Open to ages 2-18 years. $25 registration fee, cash only.
Visit page for more information: https://www.facebook.com/NCFPageant/
The Miss National Cornbread Pageant to be held on April 22, 2017 at the Princess Theater in South Pittsburg, TN. It will start at 6:00 pm. The attire is Country wear or Sunday best. The attire is NOT formal/pageant wear. The age groups and CASH prizes are as follows:
2-3 Baby Miss Cornbread $50
4-6 Tiny Miss Cornbread $50
7-9 Little Miss Cornbread $75
10-12 Junior Miss Cornbread $100
13-15 Teen Miss Cornbread $100
16-18 Miss National Cornbread Festival Queen $300
Ages 2 and 3 will need to be accompanied by an adult.
2016 Winners:
Miss National Cornbread Queen: Shelby Givens
Teen Miss Cornbread: Amber Edwards
Junior Miss Cornbread: Macie Brown
Little Miss Cornbread: Olivia Shrum
Tiny Miss Cornbread: Rylie Smith
Baby Miss Cornbread: Kenlee Lyda
Official Website: http://trk.cp20.com/click/flohq-ah44xb-2grpnro6/
National Cornbread Festival
221 S Cedar Ave
South Pittsburg Tennessee 37380