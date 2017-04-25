Relay For Life of Marion County seeks teams for annual event

MARION COUNTY, Tenn. – American Cancer Society is calling on all community members to participate in the annual Relay For Life of Marion County on Saturday, May 13th at the Downtown Jasper Square. The Relay For Life movement is the world’s largest fundraising event to save lives from cancer. Uniting communities across the globe, the event celebrates people who have battled cancer, remember loved ones lost, and take action for lifesaving change.
During Relay For Life events, members of each team take turns walking or running around the track or path. Teams participate in fundraising in the months leading up to the event. Relay For Life brings the community embracing their collective power to free the world from the pain and suffering of cancer.
“Every passionate step taken demonstrates courage and strength,” said Sheila Evans, Event Lead Volunteer. “Together, we are bigger than cancer, and funds raised by local teams help the American Cancer Society bring cancer to its knees.”
Funds raised help the American Cancer Society provide free information and support for people facing the disease today, and fund cancer research that will help protect future generations.
Teams and individuals can learn more and sign up for the Relay For Life event by visiting RelayForLife.org/mariontn or call us at 423.499.2606.