Rep. Scott DesJarlais, Freedom Caucus member, announces support for amended American Health Care Act

WASHINGTON, D.C. – Congressman Scott DesJarlais, M.D., a member of the House Freedom Caucus and GOP Doctors Caucus, has announced his support for the American Health Care Act, Republicans’ Obamacare repeal-and-replace legislation, now including waivers for states to opt out of expensive federal regulations, driving up the cost of health insurance in Tennessee:

“Obamacare hit Tennessee hard. Year after year, premium and deductible costs have risen exponentially, as health insurers have fled the marketplace, leaving families and businesses with few insurance options, if any. Not only that, doctors are harder to find, and important health measures have declined. My number one priority has been to improve affordability, access and quality health care for my constituents, which today’s agreement – the product of intense study and negotiations – will accomplish. Freedom Caucus’ changes to the American Health Care Act are substantial, emphasizing federalism, free markets, competition and personal choice. President Trump has been instrumental during this difficult process, and I look forward to progress in the Senate.”

Rep. DesJarlais (TN-04) is a physician, who since election in 2010, has made repealing Obamacare’s most harmful regulations his focus. In addition to allowing states to opt out, House Republicans’ latest agreement would eliminate significant individual and business taxes. In addition, the Congressman has sponsored legislation to allow insurance sales across state lines, which would further reduce costs for health care consumers.

