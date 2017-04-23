South Pittsburg Elementary teacher’s aide charged with assault after incident at school

A Marion County teacher’s aide who was placed on leave without pay last week has now been charged with assault on a minor and was booked into the Marion County Jail last Thursday and has since been released on an undisclosed bond.
Jenny Price, who has been with the school system as a teacher’s aide for several years, allegedly bit a 3-year-old special needs pre-K student at South Pittsburg Elementary’s playground on April 13th.
According to the police report filed by the student’s grandmother, witnesses say the child was playing on the playground when the aide leaned over and opened her mouth causing the child to make a noise.
When confronted, Price told the witness that Johnathon has got twisted up in his chair and hit his head.
According to the report, after recess, the witness noticed a bruise on the child’s arm when she checked on the child while Price was out of the room. The witness went to the teacher and advised she report the incident to the principal and other school officials. It was after investigation that Price was placed on unpaid leave.
Jenny Price will appear in court on May 10th in Jasper.
The grandmother of the child says at the request of their pediatrician, the child won’t be returning to school.
