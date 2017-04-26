Sting operation by Marion County Sheriff and Drug Task Force results in 11 arrests

The Marion County Sheriff’s Department along with the 12th Judicial District Drug Task Force performed an undercover sting operation over the past two weeks in Marion and Grundy counties which has resulted in the arrest of eleven people in connection with distributing, possession and attempting to buy/possess controlled substances including methamphetamine, marijuana, and prescription medications.

Officers conducted five separate sting operations during the operation, executing two search warrants and seizing controlled substances and $6,641.00 in cash, firearms, and vehicles which were used to aid in distributing the controlled substances.

In addition to the Marion and Grundy County sheriff’s departments, the Jasper Police and Tracy City Police Departments assisted in the operation.

Arrested in the sting include:

Justin Barnes – Jasper – Possession of meth for resale

Tabitha Bradford – Jasper – Attempt to possess marijuana

Timothy Bowlin – South Pittsburg – Conspiracy to distribute meth

Kerry Capps – South Pittsburg – Attempt to possess marijuana

Dalton Crownover – South Pittsburg – Attempt to possess marijuana

Christopher Griswold – Tracy City – Possession of meth for resale

Albert Jones, Jr. – Jasper – Possession of meth for resale

Christopher Jace Wells – South Pittsburg – Attempt to possess meth for resale

Robyn Wilhoite – Jasper – Conspiracy to distribute meth

Amanda Wilson – South Pittsburg – Possession of meth for resale

Sarah Reynolds – Jasper – Conspiracy to distribute meth

