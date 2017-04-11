Warm weather sticks around through Easter with best chance for rain next week

Your MarionCountyMessenger.com Valley Alert 7 Day Forecast shows warm weather continuing through the rest of this week as high temps will be averaging in the upper-70s to near 80 each day. Our chance for scattered showers or storms will be low through the end of the week, but we can’t rule out a few with a better chance next week…
Highs for Wednesday will be warm near 80 with partly cloudy skies. Wednesday night should be fair with lows back in the low to mid-50s. Thursday stays warm with a mix of sun and clouds and near 80 again.
Our best chance for a few isolated showers is Friday, otherwise sun and clouds with highs again near 80.
For the weekend… Saturday looks nice, partly cloudy with highs in the upper 70s near 80.
Easter Sunday looks nice if you’re heading to a sunrise service, but we may see a few isolated showers as we head into the afternoon…otherwise, it’ll be partly cloudy with highs again close to 80.
Monday and Tuesday bring a better chance for showers in our area with highs still in the upper 70s near 80.