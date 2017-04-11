Wayne Willis resigns from County Commission over health concerns

At this month’s Marion County Commission meeting, County Mayor David Jackson read a statement from District 1 commissioner, Wayne Willis, who resigned his seat on the commission at the March meeting citing health reasons.

The statement said, “With regret, I tender my resignation to the Marion County Commission due to health reasons, effective immediately.”

Willis, who represented District 1 on the commission, resides in South Pittsburg.

Mayor Jackson said Willis was a great commissioner who was easy to work with and asked that others keep him in their prayers. “We are really going to miss him,” said Jackson.

County Attorney, Billy Gouger, says a notice will be posted in local newspapers and anybody in District 1 will be able to sign up for the commission seat. It will then be up to the County Commission to select the person to fill the vacancy left by Willis until the next general election. At that time the person selected can choose to run for election to the seat during the general election along with any others who choose to qualify.

