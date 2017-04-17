Weekend brush fires keep Forestry crews busy

You probably noticed the smoke or a haze in the air this weekend around Marion County, especially if you live in the Haletown or Whiteside area or were traveling along I-24 to Chattanooga.
According to Marion County dispatchers, Tennessee Forestry crews have been battling a brush fire on Ladd’s Mountain near I-24 and Nickajack Lake since late Saturday.
Approximate location of fires…
Calls came into the Marion County 911 Center on Saturday night reporting the fire; however, Forestry crews had a hard time finding its exact location until later given the remote terrain of the area.
As of right now, no homes are threatened by the fires. Smoke has been reported overnight in the I-24 area and was still visible this morning. There are also reports of smoke near the state line with Dade County.
Officials say the brush fire was caused by an unattended campfire.