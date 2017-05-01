Mohawk to buy Bridgeport’s Beaulieu plant that was originally slated to close; Jobs to be salvaged

In an update to a story we brought you earlier this year, it looks like jobs will be saved after all in Jackson County, following news that a flooring company announced it has bought the Beaulieu facility for its carpet production.
Mohawk Flooring North America has bought the Beaulieu fiber facility in Bridgeport to support its carpet and rug business, according to the Alabama Department of Commerce.
Beaulieu announced in January that it would close the plant, eliminating 375 jobs. And while many people had already left the facility after the announcement, Mohawk plans to keep the employees who remain and hire more workers, said Shelia Shepard, the interim president and CEO of the Jackson County Economic Development Authority.
In an interview with WAAY-TV, Shepherd said, “We’re thrilled to have a company like Mohawk come in and be able to retain these jobs and hopefully keep growing in Bridgeport.”
At the time of the January announcement, Beaulieu was Jackson County’s second-largest employer. The company still has a carpet-backing facility in the city.