Susan Lindsey Recognized as TNDAR Outstanding Regent of the Year

Members of the Judge David Campbell Chapter attended the 112th State Conference of the Tennessee Daughters of the American Revolution Society in Franklin, TN, this past weekend. Members attending were Regent Susan Lindsey, 2nd Vice Regent Stacy Kehoe, Registrar Susan Thomas; Chaplain Meegan Burton, Outstanding Junior Jennifer Thomas, 2nd Vice Regent-elect Marie Wingate, Nancy Larson and Dolores Wolfe. Ms. Thomas is currently a National Vice President General of the Society.
During the Friday night opening ceremony Maxwell Ramsey of Knoxville was honored with the Historic Preservation Medal for his work with the Cherokee Indians in securing native land in Tennessee, his work with the Trail of Tears Association, and his work with TVA. Mr. Ramsey had been awarded the medal in February at the Sequoyah Birthplace Museum where his friends and associates were able to celebrate the occasion with him.
On Saturday night at the Chapter Regents’ Banquet, Susan Lindsey was named the 2016 Outstanding Regent of the Year for the Tennessee Society of the Daughters of the American Revolution. This award reflects the work that the Judge David Campbell Chapter accomplished under her leadership in 2016. She was recognized for the work the chapter did in distributing Flags of the United States to school children, members reading to students during “Read Across America” week, an increase in membership growth and serving meals to the homeless and veterans at the Chattanooga Kitchen, along with numerous other chapter activities.