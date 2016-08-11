Marion County Fair dates set for Sept. 27th through Oct. 1st

It’s almost that time of year again! Time for the Marion County Fair to take place at the County Fairgrounds in Jasper! In addition to the carnival rides, midway, Fairest of the Fair Pageant and 4-H Youth Pageant; this year the Marion County Fair has announced new activities for fair-goers to take part in as well like Knockerball or rock climbing — a first at the Fair!
This year’s fair will be held at the fairgrounds — just behind the Dairy Queen in Jasper — a bit later in the season than years past…with dates set for Tuesday, September 27th through Saturday, October 1st, 2016.
The schedule of events for 2016 includes:
- Exhibit registration on Monday, September 26th, the day prior to the start of the fair.
- Tuesday, September 27th… Exhibit judging will take place at 11AM CDT, followed by the opening ceremony later in the afternoon at 5PM CDT, with local entertainment on the main stage that evening as well as a popular event from last year’s fair — the Senior Fairest of the Fair for those over age 60 to take place at 6:30PM followed by the Miss Fairest of the Fair for those aged 16-21 at 7:30PM CDT. For anyone interested in either of these pageants, contact Sheila Evans at (423) 617-9736 for more info. Entry forms are available now on the Fair website, too — CLICK HERE for LINK.
- Wednesday, September 28th includes the Flower Show at 5:30PM, Pet Show at 6PM, and Best Of Show Presentation at 7PM CDT…along with free games including a cake walk, musical chairs, and other kid’s games and events including a pumpkin decorating and carving. Local entertainment is also scheduled for the main stage.
- Thursday, September 29th events include Live Wrestling at 6PM as well as the 4-H Youth Fairest of the Fair Pageant for ages 3-16, which will also take place at 6PM on the fairground main stage. For information on the 4-H Fairest of the Fair pageant, contact the UT TSU Extension Office at (423) 942-2656. The entry forms for that pageant can also be found on the Fair’s website — CLICK HERE for the LINK.
- Friday, September 30th is Family Night at the Fair…in addition to the carnival and local musical entertainment, patrons can enjoy a game of Knockerball, rock climbing, and more!
- Saturday, October 1st sees the start of the day’s events with the Poultry Show at 3PM , followed by Knockerball at 5PM, local entertainment on the main stage starting at 5:30PM, and an annual favorite — the Demolition Derby — which takes place at 6:30PM CDT. The carnival rides and midway will also take place on this final night of the fair.
Commercial exhibitors from local and area businesses will also be on hand in addition to many other sights and sounds at this year’s fair. Organizers say there’s still some availability for commercial exhibits, and ask that you contact them as soon as possible to make inquiry.
For more information on this year’s Marion County Fair, visit www.marioncountyfair.com — and for the most up-to-date information and latest news on the fair, follow them on Facebook and give their page a like today at www.facebook.com/marioncountyfairtn.