MCHS opponents from 2015 State Game and defending AA State Champs Trezevant forfeits remaining games due to grade violations

Memphis newspaper, The Commercial Appeal, is reporting that defending State AA Champs Memphis Trezevant has forfeited their football season due to grade violations.
Officials say discrepancies found on Trezevant High School football players’ transcripts are leading to game forfeitures and an internal investigation by Shelby County Schools, the district announced Thursday.
According to the article in the Commercial Appeal ,Shelby County Schools Chief of Communications Natalia Powers said players’ report card grades did not match grades on transcripts. It’s unknown if the discrepancies are limited to the football team, she said, so a full-school audit is underway.
Superintendent Dorsey Hopson issued a statement saying Trezevant Principal Ronnie Mackin voluntarily reported the findings to the Tennessee Secondary School Athletic Association (TSSAA), the state governing body for high school athletics, on Thursday after an “internal academic review.”
Officials say the principal and his staff discovered the issue while conducting an academic audit to ensure all students have proper course selection for graduation.
Initial reports say that the school will forfeit all football games played to date this season — their record is currently 3-2 — including Thursday night’s game versus Memphis Academy of Health Sciences and all future games until the internal investigation is completed. The team is the defending TSSAA Class 2A state champion who defeated Marion County High School’s Warriors last season in the State Championship game in Cookeville.
Officials with Shelby County Schools say the district has “no reason to believe this issue extends beyond Trezevant,” but that the district will reach out to all schools as a reminder of auditing procedures in place for verifying accurate records.
We will continue to follow this story as more information becomes available here at MarionCountyMessenger.com.