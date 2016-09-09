SPHS football player charged as an adult with felonies to play in tonight’s game against Marion County

MarionCountyMessenger.com has learned that a South Pittsburg High School football player who was charged along with three other teens in a home invasion and robbery in June will be eligible to play in tonight’s game against rival Marion County High School.
Dylan McQueen, 17, was one of the four teens that were charged with burglary 1st degree, kidnapping 1st degree, robbery 1st degree, possession of burglary tools, 3 counts theft of property 2nd degree, and menacing.
The charges stem from a robbery that happened on June 22nd, 2016 in Pisgah, AL.
Due to the severity and violent nature of the crimes the teens were accused of, the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office has charged all four teens as adults.
Others involved in the incident include 18-year-old Hector Guevera, 16-year-old Jallen Hammonds, and 16-year-old Tyson Woods.
A neighbor of the victim said he heard a woman calling for help and found her with her hands taped at her home just off Wann Circle in Pisgah around 9:20am on the morning of June 22nd.
Jackson County Sheriff Chuck Phillips said the female victim told 911 that the teens had taped her hands and put her in a bedroom, while making off with several weapons from the home; however, the woman was not seriously injured in the incident.
The foursome was apprehended at a traffic stop in Scottsboro a while later and were released from jail after the incident.
McQueen was formerly enrolled and played football as a wide receiver for Scottsboro High School in Alabama before coming to South Pittsburg this year to play for the Pirates.
He was also subject to another news story earlier this year when he and another teen reportedly went missing back in January. The pair were located in Arkansas a few days after the initial report was made when an state trooper there pulled over the car the boys were driving.
We’ve reached out for comment from officials with South Pittsburg High School and Marion County Schools, but our phone calls have not been returned at this time.
Stay with MarionCountyMessenger.com for the latest on this story.