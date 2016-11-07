Expect delays on I-24 near Wildwood overnight this week

Commuters and those planning to travel I-24 between Marion County and Chattanooga should be aware of some nighttime lane closures over the next few days.
The planned replacement of the Highway 299 bridge over Interstate 24 in Dade County, Georgia has been several years in the making and the beginning stages of that project will begin tonight and continue through Wednesday, November 9th, affecting both West and Eastbound lanes of traffic on the Interstate during the overnight hours.
While the actual replacement of the bridge has still not been officially scheduled, residents and commuters will begin to see the early stages of the construction process there with the work being done this week.
Proposals to replace the bridge have been discussed for some time now with the state holding meetings and public information sessions just over a year ago to discuss the impact bridge construction would have on the Dade County area and surrounding counties. These meetings also provided information on a fairly new and innovative technique in bridge construction and replacement that will allow for the demo and new construction to take place over a very short period of time, thus minimizing the lane closures and traffic delays on one of the major traffic arteries that cuts through the state.
The bridge is being built off-site and will be brought into the area when crews are ready to put it in place. In the meantime all necessary prep work must be done to the current bridge and roadways to make the much faster replacement possible. The Georgia Department of Transportation (GDOT) said in a press release that contractors will work this week on installing temporary concrete barrier walls on the west and eastbound lanes of I-24 at the bridge on State Route 299 in Dade County.
The release went on to explain that the work will require single lane closures on the westbound lanes Monday night from 8pm – 5am EST (that’s 7pm-4am CST). Work will continue on Tuesday and Wednesday on the eastbound lanes from 9pm – 5am EST (that’s 8pm-4am CST) — all weather permitting.
WHEN: Monday, November 7th; Tuesday and Wednesday, November 8th and 9th, 2016.
WHAT: Construction begins with lane closures for SR-299 bridge replacement
WHERE: I-24 East and West at Wildwood, GA — Exit 169 (between mile posts 3 and 4 in Dade Co.)
INFO: http://511.ga.org — or call 511 while in Georgia
GDOT officials say motorists should expect delays while crews work to install these barrier walls on the Interstate.
The current bridge was deemed structurally deficient by state inspectors and after much debate on the replacement, GDOT officials decided to replace the bridge located just south of the state line using the existing bridge alignment through the Accelerated Bridge Construction (ABC) technique. This will allow the existing bridge to be removed and the new bridge installed within a period of only around 36 hours, minimizing the impact on I-24 traffic.
Georgia DOT advises motorists within the state to call 511, visit 511.ga.org, or download the Georgia 511 app for updated information about this or any other construction project on Interstates, highways, and state routes in Georgia.