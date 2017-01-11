Beaulieu to eliminate 375 jobs at Bridgeport, AL plant

Reports are now confirmed that the Beaulieu Fibers plant in Bridgeport, Alabama will trim 375 jobs by the end of March.
The layoffs are a result of a partial closure of the Jackson County facility, the company announced on Tuesday, as the flooring manufacturer says the closure is part of its “long-term strategic plans.”
This news came as a blow to Gary Chandler, president of the Jackson County Economic Authority. He told WAAY-31 plans are already being made to help out those who will lose their jobs. Plans are also in the works to create an outreach program for terminated workers.
“This is news we certainly didn’t want to hear, our thoughts are with the workers their families right now,” said Chandler.
“We want to provide the resources they need to move forward.”
Beaulieu American President Michael Pollard addressed the jobs announcement in a news release:
“This has nothing to do with the performance of our people in Bridgeport. Our associates there have performed very well over the years, and we are grateful for their dedication and service. We determined that these short-term changes are necessary to allow us to invest long-term in our commercial, residential carpet and hard surface product offering. We will continue to operate in the Bridgeport area with our Bridgeport Fabrics Plant that allows us to remain connected to the community.”
Chandler said other manufacturers in the area could hire some of the Beaulieu workers who will lose their jobs.