South Pittsburg Mayor and Commissioners terminate Police Chief Simpson

At Tuesday night’s January city meeting in South Pittsburg, Mayor Virgil Holder again made the motion to fire the police chief.
Holder, who was elected to mayor in last November’s election, made the same motion just minutes after being sworn-in during the city’s December meeting; however, did not have the votes needed to support it with two in favor and two against.
At last night’s meeting, the roll call vote had three voting yes, with one against and no vote from Commissioner Lancaster who was absent, resulting in the termination of Chief Robert “Bobby” Simpson as the city’s Chief of Police.
Simpson, a retired Chattanooga police officer, was hired for the job by a unanimous vote by former mayor Jane Dawkins and the city’s commission in February 2015 after several officers and the former chief vacated their positions over differences with former city administrators.
After last night’s vote to terminate Simpson, Mayor Holder named South Pittsburg Lieutenant Ryan Meeks as the city’s interim Chief of Police which was approved by a roll call vote.
Commissioner Rector thanked the outgoing Simpson for a “good job” in her district and for his service to the city. Commissioner Jimmy Haley then expressed to the incoming interim Chief Meeks that he would like to see more police patrols around the schools to help eliminate speeders in the school zones and close-by areas.