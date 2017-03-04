Car crashes into South Pittsburg store

Details are still coming in regarding an accident that happened Saturday in South Pittsburg.
Officials with the South Pittsburg Police Department say the accident happened just after 4:30 pm CST, when a white Chrysler car drove over the parking stop and front walkway and into the front of the Dollar General, located at 439 S. Cedar Avenue.
Authorities say the accident resulted in injuries and EMS were dispatched to the scene for assistance.
At this time the conditions of the driver and their identity is unknown, and there’s no details on customers or store employees injured.
We have a crew on the scene gathering details