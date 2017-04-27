Memories: Taking a look back at Marion County’s past from the beginning to now

Here we are in 2017…and can you believe we’re nearly at the midway point of the year, too? And just this weekend South Pittsburg hosts the National Cornbread Festival again. Can you believe it’s the 21st year of the Cornbread Festival? Where has time gone?
Taking a look around Marion County and the Sequatchie Valley as a whole, things certainly have changed over the years. From the addition of national retailers to new roads and highways, neighborhoods, technology, and so much more — things have definitely changed!
From what was once several tiny rural communities and towns to what seems like more of a slightly more distant bedroom community to Chattanooga…Marion County continues to grow and change more and more every year! And even though these communities are very tied to the Chattanooga Metro area in terms of where a good portion of people work or even shop; they’re still very much their own unique places and are all steeped rich in history all their own.
Over the coming weeks and months, MarionCountyMessenger.com will be taking a look back at the history of Marion County and the Sequatchie Valley. We’re going to feature new content from our staff that’s not available anywhere else at this time along with contributed articles and content from local, regional, and national historians and writers who’ve studied different aspects of our unique little spot on the map.
From the times of the Cherokee to their removal and how Marion County was involved in the Trail of Tears in the late 1830s. Forward to the role our valley played in the American Civil War in the 1860s and the years after. It’s no secret that Marion County was at the forefront of electrical technology with the building of Hale’s Bar Dam at the turn of the century in the early 1900s. We’ll talk about the valley’s rich history in coal mining and how entire cities and communities grew up around it. Do you ever stop and scratch your head trying to remember, “what did that place used to be?” Or do you ever ask yourself, “Whatever happened to….?” We’ll also take a look back at the businesses, places, and the people you might remember from days gone by and much more!
In addition to articles, look for digital content such as videos and podcasts here on our website and social media channels as well.
If you’d like to contribute a memory of your own, an article, pictures, or any suggestions for our Memories series — feel free to reach out to us and let us know! We’d love to hear your stories and publish your works! You can reach us by email — memories@marioncountymessenger.com — or — news@marioncountymessenger.com.
We look forward to reading your emails, hearing your stories and seeing your pictures, and we hope you’ll look forward to the same from us here at MarionCountyMessenger.com!