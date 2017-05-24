I-24 Eastbound re-opened after 18-wheeler overturns Monday morning

The Eastbound lanes of Interstate 24 were closed early Monday morning near the junction with I-59 after a semi carrying food overturned blocking the roadway causing delays for early morning commuters for several hours.
The accident happened near mile marker 166, which is near the split with I-59 in Dade County, Georgia — just over the county and state line from Marion County.
Officials the Georgia State Patrol were forced to close the Eastbound lanes of I-24 in order to clean the debris from the accident and upright the overturned tractor trailer. Meanwhile TDOT diverted traffic off I-24 at the Haletown exit (166) and onto US-41 in to Lookout Valley.
The Interstate re-opened just before 7:00 AM CDT; however, drivers saw few delays after the Interstate was re-opened and the backed-up traffic started to clear.
At this time, no injuries are being reported in the incident.