Aerotek hiring 200 workers for Chattanooga’s VW plant

Aerotek is looking to fill over 200 production jobs at the Chattanooga Volkswagen production facility where the VW Passat and VW Atlas are manufactured.
The job fair will take place on Saturday, June 3rd from 11:00am to 3:00pm EDT at the Volkswagen Conference Center located at 8001 Volkswagen Drive, Chattanooga, TN 37416.
Aerotek, a recruiting and staffing services company, is searching for production employees who are reliable and prepared to work. Extensive training will be provided. Team members could earn up to $17 per hour, according to the company’s website.
Job requirements include:
- Work rotating shifts (Rotate every week between 2 shifts)
- Perform repetitive movements while continuously standing or sitting
- Work up to 12 hours a day for potentially 6 days a week
- Perform repetitive bending, squatting, twisting
- Walk/Sit/Stand continuously for an entire shift
- Lift approximately 30 lbs. multiple times per day
- Push/Pull approximately 50 lbs. multiple times per day
- Repetitive gripping and pinching
- Meet background check and urine/hair drug screen requirements
Applicants who are unable to attend the job fair can apply online.