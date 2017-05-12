Bridge over I-24 at Wildwood, GA to be replaced this weekend; Expect Delays

If you’re planing to drive on Interstate 24 this weekend to or from Chattanooga and Marion County, you may experience a few delays.
Following up on a story we brought you last year, the Georgia Department of Transportation is replacing the Georgia State Route 299 bridge over the interstate at Wildwood, using their Accelerated Bridge Construction (ABC) method which will allow the existing bridge removal and new bridge installation to occur within a 56-hour time period.
This method is designed to shorten the construction time and minimize traffic impact.
GDOT outlines the detour routes as follows:
First detour – Eastbound
I-24 eastbound traffic will be diverted to the median crossover. The SR 299 eastbound on-ramp will be closed. The I-24 eastbound off-ramp and westbound ramps will remain open.
SR 299 South (9.72 miles)
- SR 299 Ramp to I-24 W to I-59 S
- Exit17 GA to I-59 N exit SR 299 N
SR 299 North (7.31 miles)
- East on SR 299 to TN 11
- To US 41, take I-24 W to SR 299 S
Second detour – Westbound
Travel will resume in the I-24 eastbound lanes. I-24 westbound traffic will be diverted to the median crossover. The I-24 westbound off-ramp will be closed. The SR 299 westbound on-ramp and I-24 eastbound ramps will remain open.
SR 299 South (9.72 miles)
- SR 299 Ramp to I-24 W to I-59 S
- Exit17 GA, to I-59N exit SR 299 N
SR 299 North (18.1 miles)
- SR 299 Ramp to I-24 E to exit 174 to I-24W
- Exit 161 TN, take Hwy 134/SR 299 N
Officials with GDOT say motorists can expect delays and should plan accordingly.
We suggest for travelers in Marion County planning to go to or from Chattanooga to use US Highway 41 from Jasper to Lookout Valley as an alternate route.
