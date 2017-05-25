Dunlap man arrested for aggravated rape found with meth, narcotics, and stolen handgun

Sequatchie County, Tenn. — Police in Dunlap went on a ’round-up’ for people indicted in court last week.
Officials with the police department say most of the indictments and arrests were drug related; however, one man who was arrested in the round-ups is charged with aggravated rape.
According to officers, Zachary Higgins, who was arrested on Wednesday had about 2 oz of methamphetamine, Schedule II prescription medication, and two handguns on him at the time of his arrest. One of the handguns was stolen.
In addition to his aggravated rape Indictment, Higgins is also being charged with possession of methamphetamine for resale, illegal possession of schedule II drug, two counts of illegal possession of a weapon, and possession of stolen property under $1,000.