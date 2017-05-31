Grundy authorities identify graveyard burglary suspect

Authorities in Grundy County have identified the woman they believe was caught on camera taking items from the Clouse Hill Cemetery in Tracy City on May 22nd.
According to a recent post on Facebook by the Grundy County Sheriff’s Office, the suspect is identified as 37-year-old Misty Melton-Jackson.
Officials with the GCSO says Melton fled from deputies on a green ATV on Tuesday when they tried to interview her. They say she was last seen wearing a bright orange tank top and had a purple bandana on her head.
She is described as 5′-1″ tall and weighs approximately 145lbs.
The sheriff’s office asks that anyone who has contact with Melton, sees her, or knows of her whereabouts, to contact their offices at (931)692-3466 extension 7, or to send the office a message via Facebook.
Your information will be kept confidential.