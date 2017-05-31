«

Grundy authorities identify graveyard burglary suspect

May 31, 2017

by editor

May 31, 2017

Misty Melton-Jones

Authorities in Grundy County have identified the woman they believe was caught on camera taking items from the Clouse Hill Cemetery in Tracy City on May 22nd.

According to a recent post on Facebook by the Grundy County Sheriff’s Office, the suspect is identified as 37-year-old Misty Melton-Jackson.

Officials with the GCSO says Melton fled from deputies on a green ATV on Tuesday when they tried to interview her. They say she was last seen wearing a bright orange tank top and had a purple bandana on her head.

She is described as 5′-1″ tall and weighs approximately 145lbs.

The sheriff’s office asks that anyone who has contact with Melton, sees her, or knows of her whereabouts, to contact their offices at (931)692-3466 extension 7, or to send the office a message via Facebook.

Your information will be kept confidential.

