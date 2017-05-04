House Freedom Caucus member, Rep. Scott DesJarlais, votes for American Health Care Act with state waivers to lower costs

Congressman Scott DesJarlais praised the work of his colleagues on the House Freedom Caucus to improve the American Health Care Act, which will lower Tennesseans’ health insurance costs, thanks to state waivers the group secured during tough negotiations. He voted for the bill today.
“We’re helping President Trump to fulfill his promise to the American people, suffering under Obamacare,” said Rep. DesJarlais (TN-04), also a member of the GOP Doctor Caucus. “In Tennessee, my constituents have it especially bad. Health care costs are skyrocketing, and many have no choice of coverage at all,” he said.
“Allowing Obamacare to stand is not an option, and I’m glad we were able to strike the worst of its regulations from the first version of this legislation. Now it’s time for the Senate to do its work and help us deliver the President a bill to sign. Millions of people across the country have been waiting for relief since Obamacare took effect.”
The Congressman, whose focus since he entered public office in 2010 has been repealing Obamacare and free-market reforms, pointed to more legislation he supports to drive down health care costs, such as allowing insurance sales across state lines, tort reform, and expanded generic drugs, which he will continue to support in Congress.
The American Health Care Act contains protections for people with pre-existing conditions, tax-free health saving accounts, and strengthens Medicaid to preserve the program for those who need it.