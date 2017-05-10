I-24 in Marion County re-opened after overnight semi crash thought to involve hazardous materials forces closure

An overnight crash on Interstate 24 Eastbound during the early hours of Wednesday morning forced TDOT and local authorities to close the Interstate in both directions while hazmat crews worked to clear the scene.
Officials say the accident happened just after 1:00 AM CDT and involved a tractor trailer that crashed near mile marker 144 around 1:00 AM CDT, just past the base of Monteagle Mountain and the Martin Springs Road exit in the Battle Creek community.
Crews initially thought the truck was carrying a hazardous material after it went up in flames, but later discovered that was not the case.
As a precaution, TDOT diverted westbound traffic off exit 134 in Monteagle and eastbound traffic off at Kimball exit 152B while crews worked the scene.
Authorities re-opened all lanes of traffic around 4:00 AM CDT.
No injuries have been reported. We’ll continue to follow this story for any further developments.