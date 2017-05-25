Lady Tigers’ winning season comes to an end at Spring Fling in Murfreesboro to Jackson Christian

The TSSAA Spring Fling softball championship games continued on Wednesday in Murfreesboro, with many of the games delayed until later in the day due to rain.
In Class A, the Lady Tigers of Whitwell who’ve torn up the diamond all season had to win to stay alive. And that determination stayed strong throughout the game Wednesday afternoon.
Early on, Maddie Jordan hit a double to drive the Lady Tigers up 5-2.
But in the next inning, Jackson Christian’s Sophie Dunavant connected on a two-run home run. The Lady Eagles surged to a substantial lead, but the Lady Tigers chipped away and had the go-ahead run at the plate in the bottom of the 7th inning.
The comeback fell short 10-9 and Whitwell’s winning season came to an end.
Jackson Christian will now face Goodpasture in Game 10 on Thursday at 11:30 AM CDT.
We at MarionCountyMessenger.com would like to extend our congratulations on a great season to the Lady Tigers! You are winners to us and great young ambassadors of our local county!
In other games of interest from around our area…In Class AA, Chattanooga Central had to win against Dyersburg. In the fourth inning, Jaleesa Smith connected on a line drive to plate a run. That’s all the Lady Pounders needed for the 1-0 victory.
Ooltewah was involved in the most dramatic game of the day against Gibbs.
The two teams were tied at three going into the bottom of the 7th. Gibbs freshman Macey Hughes hit a walk-off grand slam for a 7-3 victory. Ooltewah must win Thursday to continue its season.
The Baylor Lady Red Raiders took their first step to defending their state title.
They routed St. Benedict 12-1 behind four home runs and 17 hits. Baylor faces GPS in the winner’s bracket game Thursday.