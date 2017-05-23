Marion County Commission May 2017 Meeting Recap

A few of the business items covered at the recent meeting of the Marion County Commission on Monday, May 22nd:
- Approval of Public Records Policy for Circuit Court Clerk office.
- Approval of Proclamation of June to be Alzheimer’s and Brain Awareness Month.
- County Mayor David Jackson asked to appoint Max Stone to replace Phillip Smith on the Marion County Planning Commission since Mr. Smith is now a County Commissioner — APPROVED.
- P&C Insurance went out for bids… Low bidder was Arthur G. Gouger for $84,894 — APPROVED.
- Marion County has taken bids for a private company to perform the county’s audit. This needed state approval, which was rejected. The State of Tennessee will charge $0.36 per capital to do the state audit — APPROVED.
- EMA Director, Steve Lamb, came before the commission on behalf of the local volunteer fire departments to ask if the county could pay $6,480 per year for the maintenance fee of the new radios that 911 is purchasing for the county. They asked for this just as a commitment for now — APPROVED.
- For the past 20 years, the county has been paying $300 per month in rent for property use on Suck Creek Mountain. The landlord, Mr. Pedigo, wants to increase that rent amount to $600-$700 per month. The county asked if he would sell the property and a price of $65,000 was given. After research into the cost for new property and a building, the cost would be $74,164 just for just the building, excluding property. After much discussion, the vote was 13-1 in favor of purchasing the property for $65,000.
- The Marion County Health Department building is in need of a new roof and repairs. It was APPROVED for the Mayor to have someone look into it.
- Owen Maclellan says TDEC may have a clean energy grant available as a result of TVA being sued by the EPA that can be used in distressed counties. Marion County could get this at a 50% match. Some things it could be used for is the lights in the Justice Center, windows in the Courthouse, and the cooler in the Justice Center. The commission will wait to see if Marion County is awarded anything from the grants.
- Marion County Board of Education budget amendments — APPROVED.
- Marion County Highway Department budget amendments — APPROVED.
- Mayor’s Report:
- Several RFI’s came in over the previous month and packages were sent out.
- Governor Bill Haslam signed the IMPROVE Act, which will benefit highway departments in the state and lead to repairs — including US-64/72 — SR-2 through Kimball and Jasper. That project is on the list and work is to start in 2018.
- New county website is up and running — www.marioncountytn.net
- June 16th, 2017 is groundbreaking for the Phase II of Chattanooga State in Kimball.
- County Mayor to meet with Sheriff Burnett, Dr. Adcock, and Parkridge Hospital officials to discuss medical bills for county inmates. Those bills are expected to run nearly $500,000 this year.
- Marion County Health Department has asked for a commitment of $50,000 from the county to help with construction of an addition to their building — APPROVED
- Commissioner Joey Blevins asked what could be done regarding the State of Tennessee (TDOT) closing the Running Water bridge between I-24 and Haletown (commonly referred to as ‘Ladd’s Bridge’) during replacement that is scheduled in the near future… After much discussion, County Attorney Billy Gouger was asked to prepare a resolution to send to the State regarding these concerns.
- Adjourned
Contributed Report by: Shelia Kennedy.