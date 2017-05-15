Marion County Democratic Party meeting scheduled for Saturday in Jasper

Chair, Katie Tillman, of the Marion County Democratic Party announces there will be a meeting of the Executive Committee on Saturday, May 20th, 2017, at the county commission building located at 5520 Highway 41 in Jasper,
Tillman says everyone is welcome to attend and listen to the governance and direction of the affairs of the Marion County Democratic Party set forth by the Executive Committee.
Executive committee members should read the bylaws and familiarize themselves with the bylaws and Roberts rules of order. If you do not have a copy of the bylaws, you can find those at http://tndp.org/county-parties/
The meeting will cover topics on the agenda with old business including an update on finances, bylaws, and the website and logo. Also discussed will be the next regular meeting, marketing, women’s club, Roberts rules supply purchasing, the Cornbread Festival, and more. Another topic on the agenda is the possible resignation of the EC.
New business covered will include information from the State conference and any suggestions from those in attendance.
The Marion County Democratic Party can be contacted at P.O. Box 661, Jasper, Tennessee 37347, or by email — mariontndem@gmail.com.