Missing Whitwell man’s body found near Suck Creek

The body of a missing Whitwell man was found near the base of Suck Creek mountain last Thursday.
Dispatchers say the call came in on Thursday evening after a search party of family and friends of a missing man found the body.
Officials with the Marion County Sheriff’s Department, Marion County Rescue Squad, and the TBI responded to the scene at the base of Suck Creek Mountain on the Chattanooga side, near the edge of the creek.
48-year-old Jason Dodson had last been seen in the area around Sunday, April 30th, and was reported missing last week.
The cause of his death is still under investigation and his body has been sent to Nashville for an autopsy.
