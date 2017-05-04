Monteagle gas station clerk stabbed; suspect arrested in Chattanooga following chase

The Marion County Sheriff’s Department has confirmed that a store clerk was stabbed on Thursday afternoon in Monteagle.
It happened at the Shell convenience store on TN-56 near the entrance ramp to I-24 and the Smokehouse restaurant.
The victim, Satish Patel, was taken to an area hospital and is expected to survive. The extent of his injuries have not been made public at this time.
Monteagle Police have identified the suspect as Dillon Hilton.
Hilton led officers on a on what Marion deputies have described as more of a low-speed chase from Monteagle in Marion County, down I-24 through Kimball and Jasper, to Chattanooga.
Hamilton County Sheriff’s deputies and Chattanooga Police assisted the Marion County deputies in the chase.
Marion County Sheriff Ronnie “Bo” Burnett says Hilton was arrested after crashing with a Hamilton County deputy’s car in the upscale Mountain Shadows community near East Brainerd in Chattanooga.
Officials say some of the vehicles received minor damage, but no officers were injured in the chase.
Hilton is now in custody in Hamilton County.
Information from: WTVC-TV