Mountain T.O.P.’s summer ministry returns to area June 5th

Coalmont, Tenn. — Organizers with Mountain T.O.P. (Tennessee Outreach Project) say they’re excited to begin their 43rd summer of ministry in the Sequatchie Valley area, starting on June 5th.
The ministry’s summer outreach program brings youth and adults from all over the country to spend a week in area communities while staying at their Camp Cumberland Pines in Coalmont, TN in Grundy County.
The group will spend weekdays during the program with youth and adults out in the community serving with local families by helping with minor home repair projects such as yard–work, window washing and construction repairs.
The ministry program concludes on July 22nd, 2017.
If you would like assistance with some minor home repairs, you can contact Mountain T.O.P.’s office at 931-692-3999. You can learn more about the ministry and outreach program online at www.mountain-top.org.