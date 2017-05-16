Overturned tractor trailer causes early morning Interstate delays near Kimball

Drivers heading toward Nashville early on Tuesday morning had some extra delays on Interstate 24 due to an accident involving an overturned tractor trailer.
Officials with the Tennessee Highway Patrol say the semi crashed and overturned at mile marker 153, that’s just one mile before the Kimball/South Pittsburg exit going westbound.
While the accident was mainly off on the right shoulder of the Interstate, traffic headed westbound did slow down for a brief time; however, emergency crews were not forced to close the Interstate while clearing the scene.
No reports of any injuries have been made.