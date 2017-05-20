Police chase that began in Marion ends with trooper firing shots in Chattanooga

On Friday afternoon, a man led Tennessee Highway Patrol troopers on a chase into Hamilton County that ended in one of the troopers firing shots at the suspect.
It began in Marion County, where the suspect took off on a stolen motorcycle at around 4:00 PM.
The suspect then led troopers on a chase along Cummings Highway (US-41) that resulted in the suspect crashing the motorcycle into a trooper’s patrol car as he tried to turn around on Wilcox Road near Lookout Valley and Cummings Cove.
The suspect then ran from the trooper he collided with, to the nearby woods.
Officials with the THP say the trooper chased the suspect on foot and found him with a gun to his head.
The trooper tried to talk the suspect down, but was forced to fire two shots at him when the suspect turned and pointed the gun at the trooper.
Officials say the suspect was not hit and he was then arrested shortly before 6:30 pm.
No names have been released in the incident and it’s unclear whether the suspect was a resident of Marion County or not.
