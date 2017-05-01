Power outages still affecting some areas after gusty winds and overnight storms

Gusty winds yesterday afternoon and overnight have kept area power crews busy trying to restore power to areas affected by downed trees, large limbs, and other debris that’s caused outages in some areas in and around the Sequatchie Valley.
The Sequatchee Valley Electric Cooperative reports around 805 outages in their service area as of 12:30 PM CDT on Monday afternoon. Most notable are areas in Powell’s Crossroads near Whitwell and the Brush Creek substation east of Dunlap in Sequatchie County.
SVEC officials say crews have been working since last night in some areas to restore power to those affected, but due to the number of lines down, trees on lines and several broken poles, restoration efforts are still ongoing.
Officials say most of the damage appears to be from the Jasper to the Whitwell area. Extra crews have been called to help us clean up and get power back to all of our members. All of our offices are open this morning. If you have an outage to report:
•Go to www.svalleyec.com
•Use the SVEC app for iPhone or Android
•Call your local office:
Marion 423-837-8605
Grundy 931-592-2511
Bledsoe 423-447-2131
Sequatchie 423-949-2198
SVEC officials also say to stay away from downed power lines and to call 911 immediately if you see a line down.
Chattanooga’s EPB says they’ve seen very similar issues around their service area. Storms that swept through downtown and into the Red Bank area on Saturday set up some of the issues that have since become more of an issue with the winds and storms last night and early this morning.
EPB is reporting mainly minimal to moderate outages across their Smart Grid. The bulk of those being in the Red Bank, Hixson, and Middle Valley areas with some in the more mountainous areas served by EPB along Signal Mountain and Lookout Mountain.
Officials with EPB say that in the face of three damaging storm fronts that have swept the Chattanooga area since Saturday evening, EPB is working as quickly as possible to restore power to about 700 customers who continue to experience outages due to damage to the system. They expect to complete the remaining restorations by late this afternoon (5/1).
EPB has repaired all of the damage caused by the storm on Saturday. The remaining outages resulted from storm incidents on Sunday evening and overnight. On Saturday and Sunday, the Smart Grid prevented outages or auto-restored power to about 10,100 customers.
EPB says they will continue working until all customers have power. For EPB Customer Service, you can call 423-648-1EPB (1372) for additional information.