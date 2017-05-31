South Pittsburg woman arrested on drug charges in Jackson County, Alabama

Bridgeport, AL. — The Jackson County Sheriff’s Office Narcotics Unit Investigators and Bridgeport Police Department arrested a South Pittsburg, Tennessee woman after stopping her in the vehicle she was driving on Thursday, May 25th, 2017.
Officials say, Kristie Denise Gilliam, 45, of South Pittsburg, was stopped on Alabama Highway 277 in Bridgeport for a traffic violation. After a search of the vehicle Gilliam was driving, deputies located numerous controlled prescription medications including Alprazolam (Xanax), Amphetamine, Adderall, Phentermine, and Hydrocodone as well as other drug paraphernalia.
Deputies arrested Gilliam who has been charged with Possession of Controlled Substance (x5), and Possession of Drug Paraphernalia.