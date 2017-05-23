Widening of US-64/72 “Main Street” between Jasper and Kimball on target to begin in 2018

With the signing of Tennessee Gov. Bill Haslam’s IMPROVE Act into law, Marion County is set to see several long-anticipated infrastructure projects completed from a gradual increase in taxes on fuel and diesel.
There is a total of 3 projects listed in the county. The largest being the widening of US-64/72 or SR-2 (Main Street) between Jasper and Kimball, which is estimated to cost just over $27 million dollars.
The IMPROVE Act was dubbed by its creators as the “largest tax cut in Tennessee history,” lowering $410 million from the state’s general fund, including a 20 percent reduction in Tennessee’s 5 percent sales tax on groceries.
The bill was a flagship piece of legislation in Haslam’s “Next Tennessee” initiative aimed at building and sustaining economic growth and solidifying the state’s competitiveness for coming generations.
It will raise the tax on gas and diesel by six cents and 10 cents over the course of three years, bringing in an estimated $350 million for the state to improve its infrastructure.
Additional fees including a $5 increase on annual car registrations, will also be implemented.
Other projects in Marion County that will benefit from this includes improvements to the Orme Road bridge over Dry Creek estimated at around $418,000; and paving and improvements to SR-156 on South Pittsburg Mountain (just west of Cedar Avenue at South Pittsburg), estimated to cost around $8 million dollars.
At Monday night’s Marion County Commission meeting, county leaders briefly discussed the bill which was signed into law recently. They said the project to widen the county’s major thoroughfare is on target to begin in 2018.
Nearby Hamilton County and the Chattanooga area will also see it’s share of project completion under the bill. Much of that work involving local Interstates and bridges in need of repair.
A few of the projects in Hamilton County include modifications to the interchange of I-24 and Broad Street, improvements costing over $171 million dollars to I-24 from I-59 at Dade County to the US-27 interchange, $65 million in improvements and modifications to the I-24 and I-75 interchange, along with several bridge replacement and repairs along the I-24 and I-75 corridors within Hamilton County.
You can read the entirety of the Amended Senate Bill 1221, which includes the transportation plan here… For a look at all of the projects around the state in map form, some of which still need funding, you can visit TDOT’s SPOT map here.
Also at the county commission meeting, Commissioner Joey Blevins brought up concerns regarding TDOT and the state closing the road between I-24 and Haletown for replacement of the Running Water bridge. Blevins said many residents have voiced their concern over imminent closure of the bridge, which is also slated to be replaced by the state in the near future.
After much discussion, the commission asked County Attorney, Billy Gouger, to prepare a resolution to send to the state regarding the concerns.