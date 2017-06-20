Alabama man charged after spying on child in rec center restroom

Police in Scottsboro have charged a 44-year-old Section, Alabama man with attempted sexual abuse of a child under 12 after an incident at a recreation facility last week.
Officials with the police department say Joseph Andrew Hancock went into the women’s restroom at a local recreation center and, according to witnesses, he peeped into a shower stall that was being occupied by a child.
Police say Hancock stayed inside that restroom for several hours before leaving. They would not identify which rec center the incident occurred at since the investigation into the matter is ongoing.
Hancock was arrested in the 500 block of Center Street in Scottsboro last Thursday. He remains in custody at the Jackson County Jail on a $40,000 bond.
