Area 4th of July Fireworks Displays & Celebrations

June 29, 2017

There’s no shortage of fireworks displays and celebrations to see around the Tennessee and Sequatchie Valleys over the next few days, and with the 4th being on a Tuesday some have shifted to weekend dates or other dates to accomodate those still keeping a work schedule. Most of the shows in our area start after dusk with no specific start time; however, some do have a set time.

Keep in mind that the weather also plays a big part in the scheduling, and rain could impact the show’s start time or altogether. Stay up-to-date with your latest forecast from MarionCountyMessenger.com and also watch the various Facebook pages of cities/towns and organizations for updates on times and dates in the event of a rain-out. Here’s the list we’ve compiled from those who’ve submitted information to us:

 

FRIDAY, JUNE 30th…

LaFayette, GA – 10:00pm EDT – LaFayette Municipal Park

 

SATURDAY, JULY 1st…

Haletown, TN (Guild, TN) – 9:00pm CDT – Hale’s Bar Marina & Resort

Rossville, GA – 10:00pm EDT – Lake Winnepesaukah Amusement Park

Fort Payne, AL – Independence Day Parade starting at 3:00pm CDT

Fort Payne, AL – 5:00pm CDT – Firework Celebration (live music and fireworks at dark)

Graysville, TN – at dark – Freedom Fest at Graysville Park

Spring City, TN – at dark – Shake the Lake Independence Day Celebration 

Summerville, GA – 10:00pm EDT – Chattooga County Agricultural Center

 

MONDAY, JULY 3rd…

Chattanooga, TN – 5:00pm EDT – “Pops on the River” with CSO at Coolidge Park (fireworks at 9:45pm EDT)

Collegedale, TN – at dark – Veteran’s Memorial Park of Collegedale

Fort Oglethorpe, GA – at dark – “Patriotism at The Post w/ Sixth Cavalry Museum

 

TUESDAY, JULY 4th…

Jasper, TN – at dark – Jasper City Park

South Pittsburg, TN – 9:00pm CDT – Shot from the Boat Dock

Chattanooga, TN – after the Lookouts game – AT&T Lookouts field

Rossville, GA – 10:00pm – Lake Winnepesaukah Amusement Park

Cleveland, TN – 9:30pm – Bradley Square Mall

Athens, TN – between 9:30 and 9:45pm EDT – Athens Regional Park

Dalton, GA – 9:30pm – Heritage Point Park

Decatur, TN – at dark – Downtown Summer Nights, downtown Decatur

Etowah, TN – at dark – Etowah Depot

Soddy-Daisy, TN — at dark — Soddy Lake

Sweetwater, TN – at dark – Downtown Sweetwater Day

 

SATURDAY, JULY 8th…

Stevenson, AL – 6:00pm CDT – July Jam 2017 with live music from from 7-9pm and Fireworks at 9pm CDT 

 

If you have an event or fireworks display that isn’t listed, feel free to drop us a line and let us know about it so we can add it to the list — news@marioncountymessenger.com

 

