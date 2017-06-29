Area 4th of July Fireworks Displays & Celebrations

There’s no shortage of fireworks displays and celebrations to see around the Tennessee and Sequatchie Valleys over the next few days, and with the 4th being on a Tuesday some have shifted to weekend dates or other dates to accomodate those still keeping a work schedule. Most of the shows in our area start after dusk with no specific start time; however, some do have a set time.
Keep in mind that the weather also plays a big part in the scheduling, and rain could impact the show’s start time or altogether. Stay up-to-date with your latest forecast from MarionCountyMessenger.com and also watch the various Facebook pages of cities/towns and organizations for updates on times and dates in the event of a rain-out. Here’s the list we’ve compiled from those who’ve submitted information to us:
FRIDAY, JUNE 30th…
LaFayette, GA – 10:00pm EDT – LaFayette Municipal Park
SATURDAY, JULY 1st…
Haletown, TN (Guild, TN) – 9:00pm CDT – Hale’s Bar Marina & Resort
Rossville, GA – 10:00pm EDT – Lake Winnepesaukah Amusement Park
Fort Payne, AL – Independence Day Parade starting at 3:00pm CDT
Fort Payne, AL – 5:00pm CDT – Firework Celebration (live music and fireworks at dark)
Graysville, TN – at dark – Freedom Fest at Graysville Park
Spring City, TN – at dark – Shake the Lake Independence Day Celebration
Summerville, GA – 10:00pm EDT – Chattooga County Agricultural Center
MONDAY, JULY 3rd…
Chattanooga, TN – 5:00pm EDT – “Pops on the River” with CSO at Coolidge Park (fireworks at 9:45pm EDT)
Collegedale, TN – at dark – Veteran’s Memorial Park of Collegedale
Fort Oglethorpe, GA – at dark – “Patriotism at The Post w/ Sixth Cavalry Museum
TUESDAY, JULY 4th…
Jasper, TN – at dark – Jasper City Park
South Pittsburg, TN – 9:00pm CDT – Shot from the Boat Dock
Chattanooga, TN – after the Lookouts game – AT&T Lookouts field
Rossville, GA – 10:00pm – Lake Winnepesaukah Amusement Park
Cleveland, TN – 9:30pm – Bradley Square Mall
Athens, TN – between 9:30 and 9:45pm EDT – Athens Regional Park
Dalton, GA – 9:30pm – Heritage Point Park
Decatur, TN – at dark – Downtown Summer Nights, downtown Decatur
Etowah, TN – at dark – Etowah Depot
Soddy-Daisy, TN — at dark — Soddy Lake
Sweetwater, TN – at dark – Downtown Sweetwater Day
SATURDAY, JULY 8th…
Stevenson, AL – 6:00pm CDT – July Jam 2017 with live music from from 7-9pm and Fireworks at 9pm CDT
If you have an event or fireworks display that isn’t listed, feel free to drop us a line and let us know about it so we can add it to the list — news@marioncountymessenger.com