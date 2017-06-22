Around Town: June 23 – August 26th (including fireworks displays)

Email your local church, community, or civic organization event information or flyers to us — News@MarionCountyMessenger.com!
June 23 – 24
The Amber Slatton Memorial Rodeo, hosted by Bar W Rodeo Company, will be held Friday and Saturday, June 23rd & 24th in Whitwell. The NCPRA/SRA rodeo will take place beginning at 8pm CDT on both nights with gates opening at 6pm CDT. Tickets are $12 for adults and $6 for children ages 5-10 (kids under 5 are free). Proceeds benefit the Sequatchie Valley Saddle Club. More information at https://www.facebook.com/events/617013908509383/
June 23 – 24
Cartwright First Baptist Church in Whitwell is hosting their Galactic Starveyors Vacation Bible School, June 23rd 6-8pm CDT and June 24th from 9am-1pm CDT. Everyone is welcome. Call (423)315-6861 to sign up and for more info.
June 23
The Morning Pointe Foundation will have food, games, and live music during its “Fish Fry on the Square” from 5-8 p.m. at Cambridge Square in Ooltewah. Food presented by Uncle Larry’s Restaurant. Cash and credit cards accepted on site. Enjoy live entertainment by NO BIG DEAL. This event is hosted in partnership with Uncle Larry’s Restaurant, J103 and Morning Pointe Senior Living. Visit www.morningpointefoundation.com to place your order in advance. For event information, or to be a booth or activity sponsor, call Lori at 423-238-5330.
June 24
Farmer’s Market Saturdays — 8am – 1pm CDT at the Bridgport, AL Depot Museum. Growers bring your veggies, fruits, etc. to sell (no fees!) and shoppers come out to buy your fresh produce. Free admission on Saturdays 8-1pm CDT.
June 24
Freedom Fest in Rainsville, AL at the Rainsville City Park. Admission is FREE! Enjoy big fun for the entire family including a big car show, big live music featuring Exile, big foods, fun, and a big fireworks show! And yes…Admission is FREE! Event starts at 1pm CDT with live entertainment throughout the afternoon and popular band Exile performing at 7pm CDT. More information at http://www.rainsvillealabama.com/2017-freedom-fest.html
June 25
The 2017 Great Race, bringing 120 of the world’s finest collector cars, including a 1968 Toyota 2000GT, a 1950 Maserati A6 1500, 1971 Nissan KPGC10, and a 1957 Rolls Royce Silver Cloud, to Coker Tire at 5:15 p.m.
June 26 – 29
Grace Baptist Church in South Pittsburg is hosting their Galactic Starveyors Vacation Bible School, June 23rd through 29th at 6pm CDT nightly. Bible lessons, music, arts & crafts, games, and snacks are all part of the fun. Also they will host a nightly penny contest. Children are asked to bring travel-sized toiletries for the Children’s Hospital. For more info, call (423)837-7691.
June 30
Independence Day Fireworks Celebration at Fort Payne, AL — 6-8pm CDT.
July 1
3rd Annual Fire Deparment Car Show — benefitting the Whitwell Volunteer Fire Department. Saturday, July 1st from 9am – 2pm CDT at the Whitwell City Park. $15 entry fee for participants. Motorcycles and imports welcome. Free vendor space, 50/50 drawing, Top 50 awards, Music, door prizes, and Gun Giveaway. Sponsored ny O’Reilly Auto Parts. More info by calling Josh at (423)762-3697 or Kaleigh at (423)883-1795.
July 1
Marion County Cruisers monthly Cruise-In at the Jasper, TN Courthouse Square. Starts at 4:30pm CDT on the first Saturday of each month — April through October. Come out for a family friendly time with great classic cars, oldies music, games, hula contest, door prizes, 50/50 ticket drawing, People’s Choice trophy each month, and delicious homemade food from the ladies of the Eastern Star. Follow the Marion County Cruisers on Facebook for other events and information — www.facebook.com/marioncountycruisers
July 1
Fireworks at Hales Bar Marina & Resort in Guild/Haletown. 9:00 PM CDT (weather permitting). More info here…
July 1
Fireworks at Lake Winnepesaukah Amusment Park in Rossville, GA. More info at www.lakewinnie.com.
July 1
Independence Day Parade at Fort Payne, AL — 3pm CDT.
July 3
11th Annual “Patriotism at The Post” concert and fireworks show slated to take place at historic Barnhardt Circle, beginning at 7:30 p.m. The festivities include the patriotic concert and sing-a-long, food, kid’s activities, coloring contest and the naming of the Most Patriotic Boy and Girl winner, followed by fireworks at dark. Tabernacle Big Band will headline the concert with their 1940’s-era band of trumpets, trombones, saxophones and rhythm section. Free to attend but asks for a $5 per car parking fee. fortotourism.org.
July 3
Fireworks at Coolidge Park — Chattanooga. 8:00 PM EDT.
July 3
Fireworks at Colledgedale, TN’s Veteran’s Memorial Park at dark.
July 4
Town of Jasper Independence Day Celebration… Event begins at 11am CDT at the Jasper City Park with food, drinks, vendors, bounce houses/inflatables for the kids, and Fireworks at dark.
July 4
City of South Pittsburg’s annual 4th of July Fireworks display will be shot from the boat docks starting at 9pm CDT.
July 4
Fireworks at AT&T Fiield with Lookouts following the ballgame.
July 8
Second Saturdays on Station Street. Paul Childers Band and The Communicators with 12 guest guitarists will perform. Vendor booths along the south side of the street that showcase local businesses and artists. There will be performing artists such as puppeteers, muralists, and buskers along the street that will showcase Chattanooga’s creativity. There will also be special events and activities for kids throughout the day. Free to the public. http://www.songbirdsfoundation.org/second-saturdays/.
July 8, 15, 22, 29,
First Things First presents Movies in the Park at Coolidge Park. Free. The movie will begin at sundown (just after 9 p.m. EDT). Family-friendly priced concessions will also be available for purchase on site. This musical 3-D animated movie follows the journey of Poppy, the happiest troll ever born, and the angriest troll, Branch. Children under the age of 18 must be accompanied by a parent at all times in Coolidge Park. www.FirstThings.org or call 267-5383.
July 9
The Childhood of Maxim Gorky film will screen at Heritage House Arts and Civic Center at 6:30 p.m. EDT Admission is free. The screening will be preceded by an optional potluck dinner with the Heritage House Film Club at 5 p.m.
July 14
Ronald McDonald House Charities of Greater Chattanooga’s young professionals group called Red Shoe Society is hosting a Redneck Cruise on the Southern Belle, 10 p.m.-1 a.m.EDT. $15 in advance and $20 at the door. All admission proceeds will go back to helping families at the Chattanooga Ronald McDonald House. Cash bar, dancing and prizes for the best redneck outfit including two tickets to the Bristol Motor Speedway on Saturday, Aug. 19. 151 Riverfront Pkwy. A valid photo ID is required for the event. www.RMHChattanooga.com or the Red Shoe Society’s Facebook event page.
July 14
Friday Night Cruise-In, 6-9pm CDT at Monteagle, TN. Info by calling Tom at (931)691-1765
July 16-20
First Baptist Church in South Pittsburg will turn your kids into Galactic Starveyors, focusing their telescopes on the marvels painted in the sky by the Creator, they will discover that the God who created everything wants a personal relationship with them! Your kids are invited into the clubhouse to show them the God who is over the moon in love with them! The VBS is open to children 3 and older, and runs from 5:30-8:00pm nightly. Call (423)837-7455 to sign your child up and for more info.
Aug. 1
Aug. 11
Aug. 12
Second Saturdays on Station Street. The Beaters with The Power Players Band will perform. Vendor booths along the south side of the street that showcase local businesses and artists. There will be performing artists such as puppeteers, muralists, and buskers along the street that will showcase Chattanooga’s creativity. There will also be special events and activities for kids throughout the day. Free to the public. http://www.songbirdsfoundation.org/second-saturdays/.
Aug. 26
23rd Annual Southern Brewers Festival, 2-10 p.m. EDT on the Chattanooga Riverfront. The headliner will be Magpie Salute. Cereus Bright and Hank & Cupcakes will also perform. Tickets for the festival are on sale now. General admission is $20 until June 15 and $25 after June 15. Admission at the gate will be $30. Benefits Chattanooga Kids on the Block and CraftWorks Foundation. www.southernbrewersfestival.com.
Aug. 26
Siskin Children’s Institute’ StarNight 2017, with headliner Sheila E. Chattanooga Convention Center. StarNight is a gala supporting Siskin Children’s Institute’s efforts on behalf of children with special needs and their families. Cocktail reception, beginning at 6 p.m.EDT, a formal dinner followed by a performance by Sheila E. An after-party with dancing and music from one of Chattanooga’s hottest DJs will round out the night. Guests can attend the full black-tie gala, including cocktail reception, dinner, dessert, musical performance and the after-party, for $300 per person. Eight-person tables start at $2,500. For tickets, visit siskin.org/starnight or call 648-1707.
Aug. 26
FarleyCon, the East Ridge Toy and Comic Book Expo, at the East Ridge Community Center, 1517 Tombras Ave. The vendor room at FarleyCon will be packed with comics, toys, collectibles, artist, authors, crafts and more. Tickets are $5 for adults and children 12 and under a free with a paid adult admission. Participants may come dressed as a favorite character and join the cosplay contest. www.farleycon.com or the Facebook page at www.facebook.com/farleycon FarleyCon is dedicated to the memory of Jared Allen.