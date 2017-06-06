Crash in Marion County claims life of former well-known pro motorcycle racer

An early morning crash on Monday, June 5th, 2017, claimed the life of a well-known former area pro motorcyclist.
Known by the nickname “Revvin’ Kevin” in his years racing, 55-year-old Kevin Rentzell of Chattanooga was driving a dumptruck along US Highway 41 just inside Marion County when he crashed.
According to officials with the Tennessee Highway Patrol, the accident happened just after 2AM CDT on US-41 near the intersection of McBrien Lane.
The report says that Rentzell’s dumptruck went off the left side roadway, hitting a tree. Rentzell was pronounced dead on the scene.
Investigators do not believe drugs or alcohol were involved in the crash.
In his time racing motorcycles, “Revvin’ Kevin” Rentzell was an 8-time National Sprint Champion and 4-time National Endurance Champion, racing in many WERA Pro Series and other races around the country.
Upon learning of his death, friends and fans paid tribute on social media.
Funeral arrangements have not yet been announced.
