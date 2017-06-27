Dunlap Police say kayaks are popular item for theft

DUNLAP, Tenn. — Authorities in Dunlap say there’s been a number of kayak thefts in their area lately. Officials with the Dunlap Police Department advise that kayak owners keep their kayaks in a secured building if at all possible.
They also say that if your kayak has a serial number on it, that it’s a good idea to write the number down for future reference. This could help authorities in tracking your kayak just as any stolen item with such number. If your kayak does not have a serial number, they say you may consider marking it in an inconspicuous manner that would allow it to be easily-identified if stolen.
Police ask that anyone who has information on any stolen kayaks in the Dunlap or Sequatchie County area, or anyone who’s recently been offered to purchase a kayak that you believe could be stolen to call the Dunlap Police Department at 423-949-3319 or the Sequatchie County Sheriff’s Office at 423-949-7750.
—
For some additional tips on how to secure your kayaks and prevent theft, visit: http://kayakdave.com/2013/03/05/prevent-kayak-theft-with-these-tips/