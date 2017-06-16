Emergency crews work serious head-on crash on Suck Creek in Marion County late Friday morning

Officials with the Tennessee Highway Patrol (THP) are investigating after a head-on collision which seriously injured one driver late Friday morning.
They say the driver of a gray late model Chevrolet pickup truck crossed the center line hitting a black 4-door passenger car head-on.
EMS crews and the Marion County Rescue Squad worked for over an hour to extricate the female driver of the passenger car from her vehicle. Her identity and the exact extent of her injuries are unknown at this time. She was transported to an area hospital by Puckett EMS ambulance.
Suck Creek Road was closed in both directions while crews worked and cleared the scene.
Officials with THP say the driver of the pickup truck which caused the accident will be cited at fault in the accident.
