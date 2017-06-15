Fire causes major damage to home on Jasper’s Betsy Pack Drive (VIDEO)

Following up on a story we brought you first on our Facebook Page this afternoon… One of the prominent homes on Betsy Pack Drive (US-41) in Jasper has been severely-damaged by fire.
The call came in to county dispatchers just before 3:00PM CDT of the structure fire at the home located at 701 Betsy Pack Drive — at the corner of Betsy Pack and 7th Street.
Jasper firefighters and arrived on the scene within minutes to find the upstairs portion of the house mostly engulfed by flames.
Staff Video…
Fire crews from two other fire agencies including Haletown responded to assist Jasper with the blaze.
Jasper Police also assisted at the scene by blocking traffic on Betsy Pack Drive and several other side streets so fire crews could run hoses to battle the fire.
The extent of the damage is reported to be significant; however, no further details were given as to what extent.
Investigators say the cause of the blaze is being looked into, but could be the result of lightning from heavy storms that made their way through the area just prior to the fire being reported.
Stay with MarionCountyMessenger.com for any updates that become available on this story.