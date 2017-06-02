Fire at former McReynold’s school in South Pittsburg suspected to be arson

UPDATE — 8:34pm CDT:
A structure fire that broke out Friday afternoon in South Pittsburg is now under investigation and authorities believe it is an act of arson.
Marion County dispatchers put out the call for the South Pittsburg Volunteer Fire Department shortly after 3pm CDT on Friday after reports came in of a large fore at the former McReynold’s School gymnasium located on North Holly Avenue near Raulstontown Road in South Pittsburg.
Fore crews arrived to find the building fully-engulfed witn large flames and called the Kimball Fire Department in for mutual aid.
City officials say the building, which had most recently been used by the city of South Pittsburg’s public works crews for storage, has been mostly empty for some time while city leaders tried to determine what to do with the remnants of the former school’s gym.
Accordind to reports, no electrical service was installed at the property and there had been no reports of lightning in the area prior to the blaze, which leads investigators to believe it was arson.
The sheriff’s department, however, says the cause of the fire is still under investigation at this time.
No injuries were reported in the blaze.
—
