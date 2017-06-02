Former Trezevant principal calls out football program and district leaders, citing ‘illegal and ethical wrongdoings’ in resignation letter

Following up on a story we brought you in September 2016, principal Ronnie Mackin of Trezevant High School in Memphis has resigned his position from the school district citing that the Shelby County School district “promotes dishonesty, fraud and misrepresentations of academic progress in order to promote athletic success,” a statement which puts a dark cloud over the school’s second straight state title.
Mackin’s resignation comes less than year after he was named principal at Trezevant High School, a position which he out of weeks ago as a new principal was named for the upcoming 2017-2018 school year.
In Mackin’s six-page letter, he wrote that he discovered a grading scandal and corruption at the start of the 2016-2017 school year, but said district leadership failed to correct those problems and instead buried them; however, Mackin continued his investigation. In the letter he details financial fraud, sexual misconduct, conflicts of interest, corruption among district officials, and the student-athelete grading scandal.
The letter describes, in detail, the academic investigation of the schools Championship-winning football program and makes accusations against former head coach Teli White and district officials who he alleges covered-up details of the investigation, among other allegations.
READ THE ENTIRE RESIGNATION LETTER HERE
Trezevant’s football program advanced to the Tennessee Secondary School Athletic Association (TSSAA) Class 2A State Championship game to win over the Marion County High School Warriors in both the 2015 and 2016 season in Cookeville. These new allegations leave many both in Shelby County and locally with questions about the handling of the investgation.
From our story from last year we know that Trezevant administrators self-reported the grading descrepancies and resulting investigation to the TSSAA in September and forfeited one game last season while the investigation was ongoing. The team was later given the green light to continue their season by the TSSAA just a week later. The investigation concluded in November 2016.
Mackin’s letter was also sent to officials with the TSSAA. Officials there have confirmed they are investigating allegations made by the formerprincipal regarding numerous rules potentially violated by the school’s football program.
According to reports from Fox 13 TV in Memphis, perhaps the most outstanding allegation made by Mackin in his resignation letter is the mention of a grading scandal involving student-athletes who are now enrolled in college.
“Their GPA’s were inflated along with being provided credit for classes they did not pass,” Mackin wrote, describing at least 131 former student-athletes at the high school. He says that district leaders were aware of the scandal and corresponded about it via email, but they did not take action.
“These students were formerly Trezevant students and were actively investigated regarding the transcript scandal,” Mackin said.
“The email states the district will not notify or take any action on any of the students who have already ‘graduated’ from Trezevant, meaning there are multiple student-athletes now enrolled in colleges and universities who did not have appropriate credits to graduate or attend college,” Mackin wrote in the letter.
Mackin also accused the former head coach of paying students or “superstar atheletes” to attend the school and of changing student’s grades and inflating GPA’s to keep them eligible to play for the team.
The letter also alleges that the coach lied to the TSSAA about Trezevant High School’s enrollment totals, claiming the school should have been playing in the 4A classification rather than 2A, with a descrepancy of about 250 students.
Officials with the TSSAA say that claim of falsifying enrollment numbers is not true since the organization gets those figures from the state Department of Education rather than a coach, athletic director, or other direct school representative.
Shelby County Board of Education officials who represent Trezevant have confirmed they’ve received the letter and that their board is investigating internally. The did not claim the accusations were false, however say that any claims of wrong-doing by the former principal were under an ongoing multi-level investigation.
Some school system employees have painted Mackin as a disgrunted employee who wanted settlement compensation, but not everyone — including some school board members felt that way.
The former principal says he’s blowing the whistle on the Shelby County school district because students in the county deserve a better education that adequately preapares them for the future.
We will continue to follow this developing story as new information becomes available.