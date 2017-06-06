‘Free Fishing Day’ this Saturday in Tennessee

If you enjoy fishing, but haven’t yet purchased your Tennessee fishing license — Saturday, June 10th, 2017 is your chance to enjoy the sport without it!
The 2017 Free Fishing Day is taking place Saturday in the state, when anyone may fish free without a license in Tennessee’s public waters.
The Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency (TWRA) provides the annual free day in hopes of increasing interest in the sport of fishing.
The day allows everyone the opportunity to try the sport, especially children.
Children ages 15 and younger may fish without a license beginning on Free Fishing Day through the following Friday (June 16th).
The TWRA is among several organizations planning special fishing events, primarily for kids. The TWRA annually stocks several thousand pounds of fish for various events.
For a list of the events, visit the TWRA website.
Free Fishing Day and Week apply to Tennessee’s public waters, TWRA owned and operated lakes and state park facilities only.
Some privately owned or “pay lakes” and ponds continue to charge during the event. It’s always best to consult with those operators if there are any questions about a particular facility.
The event will likely draw many to area waterways in Marion and surrounding county, including Nickajack and Guntersville Lakes, locally, and Chickamauga Lake in the Chattanooga area.
Share this:
- Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Google+ (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)
- Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)
- More