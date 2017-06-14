Grundy Sheriff receives grants to help prepare inmates for life outside of jail

ALTAMONT, Tenn. – The State of Tennessee has awarded a grant to the Grundy County Sheriff’s Office to study what you can teach prison inmates.
The Office of Criminal Justice is offering a grant in the amount of $195,000, as part of a three year project that focuses on pre-release case management for inmates..
The program will focus on inmate education, self awareness and job readiness for inmates in hopes of keeping them out of jail in the future.
Officials with the Sheriff’s Office say the comprehensive grant application was a collaborative effort between their office and staff and the VISTA partnership at the University of the South in Sewanee.