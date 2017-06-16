Jury reaches guilty verdict Friday in trial of woman accused in death of 5-year-old Whitwell boy

Jasper, Tenn. — In a trial that began on Tuesday at the Marion County Criminal Justice Building, the jury in the trial of Holly (Hardesty) Rutledge has returned a verdict in the case charging her with the murder of 5-year-old Lucas Dillon of Whitwell back in 2015.
The jury has unanimously found Holly Rutledge guilty of lesser charges in the death of Lucas Dillon.
She is convicted of reckless homicide and aggravated assault, but she is not guilty of murder.
A reckless homicide charge typically carries a 2-4 year sentence, while an aggravated assault charge carries a 3-6 year sentence.
Extra guards and security was available to escort the families from the Criminal Justice building following the verdict.
Prosecutors began their arguments in the case on Tuesday calling several witnesses to the stand including the child’s father and grandparents. Also brought on the stand to testify was the 911 operator who took the call from Rutledge along with the paramedic who responded to the Jewell Lane home in Whitwell.
Statements say Rutledge was the only one home with the child after his father left for work and as a result is the only one who could be responsible for his death. Her defense attorneys; however, argued that was not enough to prove that she was guilty. The defense said that Rutledge’s story about that morning has stayed consistent since that day.
The child’s grandmother also took the stand on Tuesday. She said she had worried about Lucas in the past because he “jumped around a lot.” The defense argues that’s a possible scenario of how Lucas may have hurt himself.
TBI agent Chip Andy also testified that a small baseball bat and hammer were found at the home. DNA tests were performed on those items. The agent said he could not say whether either item was used for trauma and the DNA tests did not reveal the presence of blood.
The officer who responded was called to the stand next, he testified that the child had bruising on his head and neck when he arrived. Following his testimony, one of the doctors who saw the child at Erlanger took the stand. She described that the area of the head where Lucas sustained injuries was an area that’s hard to hit during a fall. Another doctor who saw Lucas in March 2015 took the stand and stated that Lucas’s brain scan showed that the child was either dead or dying comparing his brain injury to those similarly caused by a multi-story fall or being hit with a baseball bat.
The defense has argued that the child’s injuries may have been accidentally self-inflicted through a fall or horseplay.
The court adjourned for the day to continue arguments on Wednesday which started with Judge Rusty Graham removing a juror from the trial who voiced his concern of bias after having a family member who was charged with child abuse.
A backup juror was brought in to fill that seat.
Doctor Adele Lewis, who performed the autopsy on the child also testified on Wednesday.
Photos from the autopsy were presented to the emotionally-tense jury, in which Dr. Lewis described the injuries to the child would have taken a “significant amount of force” stating that something had to have hit the child’s head “very hard.”
Dr. Lewis said that the possibility of child abuse could not be ruled out because Rutledge did not give a reasonable explanation of what happened.
According to reports on the case, Rutledge said she found Lucas unconscious on the couch in the home, but doctors on Wednesday said his injuries would have caused immediate symptoms. Prosecutors argued that Lucas wouldn’t have been able to get back onto the couch with the injuries he received.
They suggested that if the child hit his head on the coffee table near the couch, as the defense has suggested, Rutledge and paramedics would’ve found him on the floor rather than the couch.
The State rested their case and the defense called their first witnesses with the judge deciding to recess until Thursday after three witnesses were called.
On Thursday, the defense first called TBI agent Chip Andy back to the stand who testified the day before for questioning. They also reviewed Rutledge’s phone call logs on the day the child was found unconscious.
Next, the defense called a specialist and bio-medical engineer from Florida, Dr. Willam Lee, to the stand by the defense. He says he examined pictures of the child’s room including a homemade “slide” using a mattress from the top bunk of the child’s bunkbed Lucas’s father and Rutledge had created. Dr. Lee gave his opinions on examining the room to the jury.
The defense and prosecution went back-and-forth regarding whether the injuries could’ve been accidental based on the evidence and arguments presented.
The defense then rested without calling Rutledge to the stand. She did take the stand yesterday afternoon long enough to say that she acknowledge that she waived her right to testify.
The state called Dr. Lewis back to the stand before beginning their closing statements. The defense then presented theirs and stated that they believe Lucas woke up ready to play and jump around and hit his head on the coffee table as one theory. The judge then released the jury members to deliberate. The jury then decided to break for the night and begin again on Friday morning.
Deliberation began again on Friday morning at 8 AM CDT with jurors not breaking for lunch but instead eating lunch in the jury room to continue deliberations.
Her sentencing hearing will be held in Jasper on August 8th.