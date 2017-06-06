Large chicken coop fire blazes in Jackson County, Alabama

Firefighters in northeast Alabama an early morning fire in Jackson County on Tuesday.
Officials there say it started around 1:30AM CDT, when a building owned by LDR Haulings caught fire.
The building, which is described as being about the size of a football field, was an old chicken coop that was most recently being used to house cardboard bales and pallets. It also reportedly housed some large machines inside that also caused explosions in the fire, according to nearby residents who heard the explosions.
Officials say that a metal roof on the building caved-in after the fire started, making it difficult for firefighters to battle the flames, resulting in them making the decision to let it burn itself out resulting in a total loss of the building.
Jackson County officials say there have been no injuries reported in the incident.
